panagiotopoulos-sees-extension-of-us-defense-deal-within-two-months

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has said that the extension of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between Greece and the United States will be completed within the next couple of months.

Panagiotopoulos was speaking in an online event organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, during which he said that the aim of the new deal is to further enhance defense cooperation between the two NATO allies, which he said is already at a historical high.

Panagiotopoulos said that the expansion of the defense deal is likely to include an upgrade of facilities currently in use, mentioning the naval base at Souda Bay in Crete, the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece, and tha air bases of Larissa and Stefanovikio.