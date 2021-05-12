NEWS

Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Kastoria

magnitude-4-6-quake-hits-kastoria

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the town of Kastoria in western Macedonia early Wednesday morning, without causing damages or injuries.

The Seismological Station of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki said the quake struck at 12.31 a.m. local time around 10 kilometers southwest of Kastoria, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt across western Macedonia.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.

 

Earthquake
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Google quake alert system expanded to Greece

moderate-quake-jolts-island-of-nisyros
NEWS

Moderate quake jolts island of Nisyros

4-4-magnitude-tremor-recorded-off-nisyros
NEWS

4.4-magnitude tremor recorded off Nisyros

magnitude-5-2-earthquake-rattles-greece-s-aegean-sea-islands
NEWS

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles Greece’s Aegean Sea islands

two-tremors-recorded-off-nisyros
NEWS

Two tremors recorded off Nisyros

moderate-quake-jolts-nisyros
NEWS

Moderate quake jolts Nisyros