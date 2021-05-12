magnitude-4-6-quake-hits-kastoria

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the town of Kastoria in western Macedonia early Wednesday morning, without causing damages or injuries.

The Seismological Station of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki said the quake struck at 12.31 a.m. local time around 10 kilometers southwest of Kastoria, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt across western Macedonia.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.