Greece to lift more Covid restrictions

A local resident wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, waits outside a vaccination center on the Aegean island of Naxos, Tuesday. [AP]

Akis Skertsos, deputy minister to the prime minister, will hold a press conference announcing the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Greece’s committee of health experts on the coronavirus crisis will convene to review the latest epidemiological data. 

According to reports, measures are likely to include lifting the SMS system for public movement, extending the curfew for bars and restaurants, and scrapping the so-called click-away and click-in-shop modes for retail.

Offering a glimpse of optimism, health authorities said Tuesday there were clear indications that pressure is beginning to ease on the country’s National Health System.

Signs hospital pressure starting to ease 

New virus infections jump to 3,197

Florina mayor sounds alarm as Covid cases rise