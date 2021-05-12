medical-examiner-says-young-mother-died-of-asphyxiation

A 20-year-old woman murdered in front of her 11-month-old child during a home robbery in the suburb of Glyka Nera on the outskirts of Athens Tuesday died of asphyxiation, a medical examiner’s autopsy has determined.

According to the report, the robbers shoved pieces of cloth in the victim’s mouth before pushing their hands against her nose and lips, which caused her to suffocate.

The victim, who was born in Greece but had a British passport, was sleeping with her husband and baby when three men broke into their home before dawn. Her husband, a 33-year-old aviation pilot, was also bound and gagged, but survived.

Authorities have announced a 300,000-euro ($365,000) reward.