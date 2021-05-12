NEWS

Erdogan tells Putin that Israel needs a ‘lesson’

erdogan-tells-putin-that-israel-needs-a-lesson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the international community should “give Israel a strong and deterrent lesson” against its conduct toward the Palestinians.

That’s according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, which said the two leaders talked by phone Wednesday about the escalating confrontation sparked by tension over contested Jerusalem.

The statement said Erdogan stressed the need for “the international community to give Israel a strong and deterrent lesson” and pressed for the United Nations Security Council to rapidly intervene with “determined and clear messages” to Israel. The statement said Erdogan suggested to Putin that an international protection force to shield the Palestinians should be considered.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Istanbul defied a nationwide coronavirus curfew late Tuesday to demonstrate against Israel’s attacks. A large convoy of cars drove toward the Israeli Consulate, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags. An image of the Palestinian and Turkish flags was projected onto the Israeli building. [AP]

Politics
READ MORE
A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

EU’s Balkan strategy losing local support, internal paper warns

all-islanders-to-be-vaccinated-by-end-of-june
BLUE FREEDOM

All islanders to be vaccinated by end of June

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, in Jiddah, Tuesday. Portraits in the background show Saudi King Salman, right, his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Saudi Arabia's founder late King Abdul Aziz Al Saud. [Saudi Press Agency via AP]
NEWS

Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties amid regional shifts

greek-russian-civil-emergency-ministers-sign-cooperation-protocol
NEWS

Greek, Russian civil emergency ministers sign cooperation protocol

mitsotakis-denies-persistent-rumors-of-early-polls
NEWS

Mitsotakis denies persistent rumors of early polls

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, May 10, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Sanchez and Mitsotakis hail close relations