greece-to-abolish-most-lockdown-restrictions-on-may-14

The Greek government announced it will lift a ban on travel between regions and abolish a system requiring an SMS or a form for people to leave the house on Friday, abandoning most of the lockdown restrictions that still applied in the country, to coincide with the start of the tourism season.

“We are putting the lockdown behind us,” said Akis Skertsos, deputy minister to the prime minister, during a briefing on the pandemic on Wednesday.

For those who want to travel to the Greek islands (except Evia and Lefkada), by ferry or airplane, they will have to procure a vaccination certificate (14 days after the second dose), or a negative PCR, rapid or self-test, 72 or 24 hours ahead of travel, respectively.

Airlines and ferry companies will be responsible for checking that passengers have the required documentation with them before boarding the ferry or plane. The measures will apply to all domestic and foreign travelers over 5 years of age.

Skertsos said the curfew will be pushed to half past midnight as of May 14, from the current 10 p.m.

In retail, stores will resume normal operation, abolishing the click-and-collect and click-in-shop systems, maintaining only social distancing and health safety rules.

Music will still not be allowed in cafes and restaurants in May.