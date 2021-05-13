Dendias to meet North Macedonia’s Dimitrov on Thursday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov on Thursday, who is visiting Athens to participate in the ongoing Delphi Economic Forum VΙ at Zappeion Hall.

The meeting between Dendias and Dimitrov is scheduled at 1.30 p.m.

The foreign minister will also meet with the Chairman of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Presidential Council, Milorad Dodik, at around 5.15 p.m.

At about 7.15 p.m., Dendias will attend an e-conference of EU foreign ministers on the European accession perspective of Albania and North Macedonia, co-organized by the Greek minister and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu.

This virtual meeting will also be attended by the foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Albania, and by EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue & other Western Balkan regional issues Miroslav Lajcak.