PM to meet leaders of Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet separately on Thursday with the prime ministers of Serbia and North Macedonia, the chairman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the mayor of Thessaloniki.

His scheduled meetings are as follows:

10.30 a.m., Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic

12.30 p.m., Mayor of Thessaloniki Konstantinos Zervas

4 p.m., Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev

6 p.m., Chairman of the Collective Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik

All foreign dignitaries are in Athens to participate in the Delphi Economic Forum VI.

