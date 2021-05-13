NEWS

Dendias extends wishes to Muslims for Eid al-Fitr

dendias-extends-wishes-to-muslims-for-eid-al-fitr

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his best wishes to Muslims in Greece and around the world for Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan, and will be marked from 12 to 13 May this year.

“We wish happy Eid Mubarak to Greek Muslims, as well as to the Muslims all over the world! Peace, happiness and prosperity to all,” the minister wrote on his official account in two tweets, one in Greek and one in Arabic.

 

 

 

 

Diplomacy Religion
