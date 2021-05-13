Pupils, teachers will need one self-test instead of two as of May 17

Students, teachers and administrative staff in Greek schools will need to test against the novel coronavirus just once per week to attend classes as of May 17 instead of two, as is currently the requirement, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.

Primary and secondary education reopened its doors on May 11 with mandatory self-tests twice a week, as is already the case at senior high schools.

Free Covid-19 testing kits are being distributed by pharmacies across the country to educators and pupils who are registered on the government’s database with their or their parents’ AMKA social security number for testing up to 24 hours before attending classes on Monday morning.

The test result must be posted on the self-testing.gov.gr platform, which generates a note clearing the individual for attendance if the test is negative or instructs them to get tested again at a public medical center if it is positive.

The ministry also said that university students and their teachers will have to procure a negative Covid test before attending exams in campus.