Online consular services platform expands to include more embassies

An online platform that provides Greek nationals living in the country or abroad with access to consular services through video call is expanding to include another 21 Greek embassies and consulates in 15 countries, the foreign and digital governance ministries announced on Thursday in a joint press release.

The new additions are the Greek embassies in Ankara, Berne, Berlin, Dublin, Nicosia, Madrid, Buenos Aires, Ottawa, Rome, Tirana, The Hague and the general consulates in St Paul, Geneva, Johannesburg, Moscow, Izmir, Novorossiysk, Gjirokaster and Korce and the consulates in Atlanta and Cape Town.

These bring the total number of reachable Greek embassies and consulates to 42 and 20, respectively, the ministries said.

This is the third expansion of the services provided by the platform which started in December 2020.

