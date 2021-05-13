Mitsotakis discusses energy cooperation, tourism with Brnabic

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabic, as he welcomes her at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, May 13, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

Greek-Serbian bilateral issues, tourism, and the prospect of further expanding cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economy, with emphasis on energy and interconnectivity, as well as support of Serbia’s efforts to join the European Union were the main topics of discussion in a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic in Athens on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed the coming tourist season with Greece announcing it will accept Serbia’s vaccination certificates.

“We look forward to receiving Serb tourists in Greece this summer,” Mitsotakis said.

Brnabic thanked the Greek premier for this move which he said boosts Serbia’s vaccination campaign.

“It means a lot to the people of Serbia; I can assure you that they also can’t wait to come to Greece this summer and it is for us a substantial support for the vaccine rollout, because our citizens also want to get vaccinated because it will make it easier for them to visit Greece,” she said and invited Mitsotakis to Serbia.

Brnabic is visiting Greece to take part in the 6th Delphi Economic Forum.