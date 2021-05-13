daily-report-shows-covid-19-numbers-down-across-the-board

Thursday’s daily report from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on the course of the coronavirus pandemic showed further signs of new cases, fatalities and hospital admissions easing.

The number of fatalities reported on Thursday came to 55 from 70 the day before that, taking Greece’s overall death toll since the start of the coronavirus crisis to 11,266.

New cases also appear to be on the wane, with 2,167 infections confirmed on Thursday from 2,489 on Wednesday.

The news was also good for the public health system, as the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators dropped below 700 for the first time in 50 days, to 683 from Wednesday’s 707, and new hospital admissions came to 293 from 318.

In terms of capacity, occupancy at hospitals’ regular Covid-19 wards stood at 42% from 44%, according to Thursday’s report, while the ICU occupancy rate has also declined to 76% from 78%.