PM urges caution until ‘wall of immunity’ is complete

As measures begin to ease and life starts gradually returning to relative normality, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that some restrictions will remain and safety protocols must be adhered to until Greece “completes its wall of immunity.”

“In order to be able to continue on this path, attention and observance of the few – but necessary – measures are required, which will remain in force until we build a final national wall of immunity,” he said during a meeting with Thessaloniki Mayor Konstantinos Zervas.

“After many months we are pleased to significantly reduce restrictions on the movement of citizens and thus allow them to regain control of their lives, to restart economic and social life,” he said.

The prime minister also noted that Greece has entered a new reality where cases are significantly reduced and vaccinations are progressing at a rapid pace, while self-testing is enabling the identification of asymptomatic people.

All these factors, he added, are significant and decisive in containing and reducing the spread of Covid-19.