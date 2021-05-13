central-banker-sounds-alarm-over-climate-change

Climate change will cost Greece 700 billion euros by 2100, according to Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras during the 6th Delphi Economic Forum.

Speaking on a panel at the Academy of Athens on Wednesday, he described climate change as the biggest environmental, economic and social problem facing humanity.

He bemoaned the markets’ failure to deal with it, warning it will be “mother of all market failures” if no action is taken.

The panel consisted of Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos, Academy of Athens Secretary-General Christos Zerefos and Athens College President and renowned climate expert Costas Synolakis.