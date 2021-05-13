‘All you want is Greece’: 2021 tourism campaign unveiled

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) on Thursday unveiled its new advertising drive for the Greek destination.

The “All you want is Greece” campaign consists of five videos touting the country’s myriad attractions – from its serene beaches and dramatic landscapes, and its historical and cultural legacy, to its culinary traditions, high-end services and off-the-beaten path experiences – which will be shown on television networks and at tourism events across the world.

According to the secretary general of the GNTO, Dimitris Fragakis, the six-month campaign is the “biggest promotional program” the organization has put together in the past 10 years and will also include other initiatives.

One of these initiatives, he said, is a new portal dedicated to tourism in Greece and named visitgreece.gr that will be launched within the next few days.