SMS system ends, curfew made shorter as restrictions ease further

Greeks no longer have to send an SMS to the 13033 hotline or fill in a special form to leave their homes as of Friday, after the government lifted measures aimed at curbing unnecessary movement that may contribute to transmission of the novel coronavirus, while also shortening the daily curfew.

The easing of restrictions on movement also applies to shopping, as retailers no longer have to book appointments with their consumers via the 13032 number or work with curbside pickups. However, limits are still in place on the number of people allowed inside stores and supermarkets at any one time, depending on the size of the premises.

As of Friday, meanwhile, the curfew has been made shorter, starting at half-past midnight instead of 11 p.m., as it was previously, and ending at 5 a.m.

Museums are also opening their doors to the public after six months on lockdown with limits on the number of visitors, who are also required to wear a mask at all times.

Interregional travel is another activity that has been opened up, though travel to the islands is subject to conditions: displaying proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken withing 72 hours before the journey or a certificate of having recovered from Covid-19 in the last two to nine months.

These rules do not apply for travel to the islands of Lefkada, Evia and Salamina, which are linked to the mainland by road.