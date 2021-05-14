NEWS

Far-right MEP to be extradited to Greece on Saturday

[Intime News]

Convicted far-right European Parliament lawmaker Yiannis Lagos is expected to be returned to Greece on Saturday afternoon, after Belgium authorities accepted the country’s extradition request.

Greek Police (ELAS) officers will travel to Brussels to escort Lagos in his fight back to Athens.

After he lands, he will be led before a prosecutor and from there to ELAS headquarters before he is sent to prison to serve his sentence, probably on Sunday.

Lagos was convicted to 13 years in prison by a court in Athens last October for being a leading member of the Golden Dawn, which was labeled a criminal organization by the Greek judges. 

He fled to Brussels after the ruling but was arrested on a European warrant in April after his immunity was lifted by European Parliament lawmakers. 

