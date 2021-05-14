New Covid-19 cases, deaths stable, hospital admissions rise

The new data on the development of the pandemic in Greece showed that the number of new cases and deaths on Friday were at the same levels as the day before.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) confirmed 2,188 new infections and a total of 373,881 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of fatalities stood at 56 on Friday, versus 55 on Thursday, taking Greece’s overall death toll to 11,322.

The number of patients on ventilators fell to 677 from 683 the previous day, but new hospital admissions in the country jumped to 381 from 293 (daily change + 30%).

EODY conducted 65,033 tests in the last 24 hours, (46,333 PCR and 18,700 rapid), which had a positivity rate of 3.36%.