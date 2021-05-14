NEWS

New Covid-19 cases, deaths stable, hospital admissions rise

new-covid-19-cases-deaths-stable-hospital-admissions-rise

The new data on the development of the pandemic in Greece showed that the number of new cases and deaths on Friday were at the same levels as the day before.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) confirmed 2,188 new infections and a total of 373,881 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of fatalities stood at 56 on Friday, versus 55 on Thursday, taking Greece’s overall death toll to 11,322.

The number of patients on ventilators fell to 677 from 683 the previous day, but new hospital admissions in the country jumped to 381 from 293 (daily change + 30%). 

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 381 (daily change + 30%).

EODY conducted 65,033 tests in the last 24 hours, (46,333 PCR and 18,700 rapid), which had a positivity rate of 3.36%. 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
sms-system-ends-curfew-made-shorter-as-restrictions-ease-further
NEWS

SMS system ends, curfew made shorter as restrictions ease further

[InTime News]
NEWS

Health minister hails vaccination drive

minister-heralds-safe-tourism-reopening-at-new-campaign-launch
NEWS

Minister heralds safe tourism reopening at new campaign launch

[InTime News]
NEWS

PM urges caution until ‘wall of immunity’ is complete

[InTime News]
COVID BULLETIN

Daily report shows Covid-19 numbers down across the board

A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2021. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
NEWS

EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India