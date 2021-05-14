NEWS

Juncker: Greek recovery plan is ‘one of the best’ among those submitted

Greece’s national recovery plan, which outlines how it intends to use 18.2 billion euros in grants and 13 billion euros in cheap loans over the coming years, is “one of the best among all those that have been submitted by the EU member states,” according to Jean-Claude Juncker, the former President of the European Commission.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum VI in Athens on Friday, Juncker said the plan “will modernize the Greek economic model.”

Expanding on the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the European Union, he said that it was “a great shock” and although the bloc’s initial reaction was not properly coordinated, the EU has taken a good stance along the way.

