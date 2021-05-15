NEWS

Greece procures French radio navigation systems for airports upgrade

An agreement for the procurement of advanced radio navigation systems for Greek airports was signed by Transport & Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis and French multinational company Thales in Athens on Friday.

As a manufacturer of aerospace technologies and defense security systems, Thales will provide 29 aeronavigational and landing systems, to be installed in the country’s major and regional airports, at a cost of 16.3 million euros.

Greece will thus be upgrading 25-year-old current systems, and also be aligning with the EU’s Single European Sky (SES) initiative.

The minister met with Patrick Defranoux, Thales Country Director for Greece, Cyprus & Eastern Balkans and CEO of Thales Hellas, who is visiting Athens to participate in the Delphi Economic Forum VI.

