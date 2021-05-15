hospitals-returning-to-normal-after-covid-battle

After their requisition for Covid-19 patients at the height of the pandemic’s third wave, National Health System hospitals will gradually start returning to normal as of this week, health authorities said Friday, citing the improving epidemiological picture and overall reduction in hospitalizations.

The return to normalcy will start with the declassification this week of the Thriasio and Sismanogleio, which were recruited exclusively as Covid hospitals, and ​the release of beds that had been provided for Covid patients at other hospitals in Attica.

Meanwhile, 2,188 new infections were confirmed on Friday, raising total cases since the start of the pandemic to 373,881. There were 56 deaths versus 55 on Thursday, taking the overall death toll to 11,322.

The number of intubated patients fell to 677 from 683 the previous day, but new hospital admissions jumped to 381 from 293.