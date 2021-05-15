NEWS

Parties to present proposals on climate law in Parliament

parties-to-present-proposals-on-climate-law-in-parliament

Greek lawmakers are due to present their parties’ proposals for new legislation aimed at tackling climate change in Parliament on Tuesday, in a discussion that was organized at the request of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party.

Party chief Fofi Gennimata wrote to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in April stressing the need for broad consensus on the issue.

“It is essential that expediencies and party interests do not prevail over a subject that is so critical for the future,” she said.

The aim is for Greece to be able to present a comprehensive set of laws by November’s United Nation’s climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Environment Politics
