kindergartens-reopen-for-in-person-classes

Kindergartens and nurseries are opening on Monday after primary schools welcomed back their pupils last week, as the government lifts restrictions on in-person learning.

Unlike at the other levels of primary and secondary education, kindergarten children will not have to take a self-test for Covid-19 once a week or wear masks in class.

Kindergarten teachers, meanwhile, will be allocated their own slot on the government’s vaccination platform to speed up their inoculation, the deputy minister for labor and social affairs, Domna Michailidou, said last week.