inoculation-program-starts-yielding-tangible-results

Nine in 10 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals between April 12 and May 2 had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, 8% had received one dose and only 2% had both, according to the Health Ministry.

What’s more, of the 1.3 million people who have been fully vaccinated, less than 0.3% became ill by the middle of last week. There has also been a marked reduction in the number of elderly patient hospitalizations.

“We have far fewer patients now over the age of 80 and almost all of them are unvaccinated with one or two exceptions,” Mina Gaga, the director of the 7th Pulmonary Clinic of Sotiria hospital, said.

She added that during last November’s peak, Sotiria received 200 Covid patients over the age of 80. “In this wave, which was much more severe, we have so far had about 80 admissions of patients in this age group, and only two were vaccinated,” she said.