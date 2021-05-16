ex-golden-dawn-member-extradited-to-greece-to-start-jail-term

Convicted member of the EU parliament and former leading member of far- right party Golden Dawn, Ioannis Lagos (C), is led before the Athens prosecutor, Greece, 15 May 2021. [Pantelis Saitas/EPA]

A former member of Greece’s extreme right Golden Dawn party, Ioannis Lagos, was extradited to Athens on Saturday from Brussels, where he was a member of the European parliament.

EU lawmakers stripped Lagos of his immunity last month, paving the way for his arrest and extradition to Greece where he is to serve a prison sentence alongside other party members.

The leaders of Golden Dawn, who were often seen giving Nazi-style salutes, were sentenced to prison in October by a Greek court for running a criminal gang linked to hate crimes during the country’s economic crisis.

Six former lawmakers, including Lagos and Golden Dawn leader Nikos Mihaloliakos, were given 13-year jail terms.

Lagos was due to appear before a prosecutor on Saturday.

He had escaped arrest in October by leaving for Brussels the day the verdict was announced.

[Reuters]