Reduced number of Covid-19 infections and intubations

The number of new coronavirus infections came to 1,957 on Saturday, which was an improvement from Friday’s 2,188.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 43 people died in the 24 hours from its last bulletin from 56 the day before, and 661 coronavirus patients were intubated in intensive care.

Saturday’s death toll brought the total since the start of the health crisis to 11,365.

The country has registered a total of 375,831 infections.

