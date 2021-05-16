NEWS

Man detained at border could be involved in fatal robbery

man-detained-at-border-could-be-involved-in-fatal-robbery

A 30-year-old man of Georgian nationality was detained on the border with Bulgaria trying to leave Greece with a forged passport.

Police will bring the man back to Athens, where he will be interrogated over his possible involvement in the murder, earlier this week, of a 20-year-old British woman during a robbery at the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera.

The detained person has a criminal record, including a violent robbery of an elderly couple in the Athens suburb of Pikermi.

Crime
