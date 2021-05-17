NEWS

Thessaloniki’s Goethe Institute targeted in gas canister attack

thessaloniki-amp-8217-s-goethe-institute-targeted-in-gas-canister-attack
[Intime News]

Greek state security in Thessaloniki is investigating an attack with a homemade explosive device made of gas canisters at the city’s Goethe Institute, in the early hours of Monday.

The incident was reported at 5.40 a.m. when unknown assailants placed a makeshift bomb at the ground floor window of the building housing the German cultural institute. 

The blasts did not result in any injuries but did cause damage to the building’s wall and a nearby garbage bin. 

The fire brigade was called at the scene. 

Crime Culture
READ MORE
Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
JUSTICE

More victims expected to come forward in high-profile rape case

actors-rally-outside-culture-ministry
NEWS

Actors rally outside Culture Ministry

stolen-religious-icon-returned-from-uk
NEWS

Stolen religious icon returned from UK

police-nabs-extortionists-of-omonia
CRIME

Police nabs extortionists of Omonia

man-detained-at-border-could-be-involved-in-fatal-robbery
NEWS

Man detained at border could be involved in fatal robbery

Convicted member of the EU parliament and former leading member of far- right party Golden Dawn, Ioannis Lagos (C), is led before the Athens prosecutor, Greece, 15 May 2021. [Pantelis Saitas/EPA]
NEWS

Ex-Golden Dawn member extradited to Greece to start jail term