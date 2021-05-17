Thessaloniki’s Goethe Institute targeted in gas canister attack

Greek state security in Thessaloniki is investigating an attack with a homemade explosive device made of gas canisters at the city’s Goethe Institute, in the early hours of Monday.

The incident was reported at 5.40 a.m. when unknown assailants placed a makeshift bomb at the ground floor window of the building housing the German cultural institute.

The blasts did not result in any injuries but did cause damage to the building’s wall and a nearby garbage bin.

The fire brigade was called at the scene.