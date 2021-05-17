bill-sees-three-more-years-of-sentence-served-in-prison-for-serious-crimes

Criminals who have been convicted for serious crimes will have to serve three more years of their sentence in prison according to new suggested amendments to the Greek penal code prepared by the Justice Ministry.

The new provisions will affect crimes such as homicides, robberies, rapes, sexual assaults as well as other serious crimes, Kathimerini understands.

The proposed changes do not increase the sentence currently provided by the penal code for such crimes, but the length of time convicted individuals will remain in prison.

The goal of the legislation, which will soon be presented by the government, is to keep those convicted of serious crimes in prison longer.

The proposal comes in the wake of the killing of a young woman who was strangled at her home in front of her 11-month-old child by burglars last week.