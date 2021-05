A doctor received a 10-month suspended sentence on Tuesday for demanding and receiving a 300-euros bribe to perform cataract surgery on an elderly person, and for them to skip the waiting list at a hospital in Katerini in northern Greece.

The 58-year-old ophthalmologist was found guilty by the three-member court of appeals in Thessaloniki for bribery of an employee, but his prior conduct was recognized as a mitigating factor.