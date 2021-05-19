police-to-seal-off-defunct-embros-theater-in-athens

Police on Wednesday morning proceeded with an operation to evacuate the self-managed cultural center housed at the defunct Embros theater in downtown Athens.

No one was inside the building, located in the neighborhood of Psyrri, during the operation, police said.

Authorities said they would seal off the building.

Police have over the past couple of years evacuated several buildings, mostly in the central Athenian district of Exarchia squatted by self-styled anarchists.