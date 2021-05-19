NEWS

Dendias marks Pontic Greek genocide

[Costas Baltas/REUTERS]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday marked the anniversary of the Pontic Genocide, the massacre of ethnic Greeks who lived on the shores of the Black Sea by the Turks during World War I and the subsequent Greek-Turkish war, tweeting, “We will not forget the 353,000 victims of Pontian Hellenism.” 

“We honor the great contribution of Pontic Greeks in rebuilding the Greek state following their uprooting from their ancestral homes, as well as their participation in all the national struggles,” he added.

Greece has officially recognized the killings which took place between 1914 and 1923 as genocide since 1994, designating May 19 an annual day of remembrance.

