pm-marks-anniversary-of-pontic-genocide

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday marked the anniversary of the Pontic Genocide, the massacre of ethnic Greeks by the Turks during World War I and the subsequent Greek-Turkish war.

“102 years on, we remember, we fight, we rally together,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet. “Pontian Hellenism does not forget, it forges ahead. Their lyra will mourn the uprooting and their bow will sing of hope. And the day of remembrance will stay alive until it becomes a day of vindication,” he added.

Greece has officially recognized the murder of up to around 370,000 Greeks who lived on the shores of the Black Sea between 1914 and 1923 as genocide since 1994, designating May 19 an annual day of remembrance.

The Greek Parliament building will on Wednesday evening be lit up to mark the anniversary.