greece-expresses-solidarity-with-spain-over-migrant-crisis

Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday. [AP]

Greece has expressed its solidarity with Spain following the sudden influx of migrants streaming into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa.

“Greece, as a frontline state dealing with the migration/refugee issue, expresses its full solidarity and support to Spain,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Stressing that the external borders of the European Union’s member states “are European borders,” the ministry said that addressing the migration issue is “not just a challenge for frontline states.”

“It is a challenge for all member states of the European Union. We call on the EU to offer its support to Spain in dealing with the situation,” it said.

The ministry also underscored the need to conclude negotiations on the new pact on migration and asylum “on the basis of a balanced approach to the responsibility of the frontline member states and the solidarity with deeds that the other member states should demonstrate.”

It finally added that “the migration/refugee issue should not be instrumentalized in order to serve any political expediencies.”