two-moderate-earthquakes-rattle-samos

Two quakes were recorded in the space of a few minutes on the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean on Wednesday afternoon.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute gave a preliminary reading of 4.3 and 4.2, with the first striking at 2.14 p.m. 42 kilometres northeast of the island (the focal point was in Turkey) and the second at 2.18 p.m., 28 kilometres northeast of Samos.

The focal depth was at 14 and 24 kilometres, respectively.

There were no damages reported but both tremors were widely felt on the island. Samos was hit by a 6.7-magnitude quake on 30 October 2020, killing two teenagers who were crushed by the collapsing wall of an abandoned house.