greek-mafia-comes-under-scrutiny

Amid a growing rise in the number of professional hits and turf wars, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Wednesday presented a comprehensive file to Supreme Court prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas charting the development and structure of organized crime over the last decade in Greece.

Kathimerini understands that the file, which includes a report compiled by police, contains the names of at least 500 criminals who were previously imprisoned but are now free. Cases in the file include death contracts, murder, extortion, pimping, drugs and more.

According to ministry officials, the move by Chrysochoidis comes in the wake of recent events including the execution of death contracts and other attacks in the field of organized crime.

The government wants to encourage closer coordination between the police and judiciary, mainly by a better evaluation of cases, to combat the proliferating displays of organized crime more efficiently.

Moreover, Chrysochoidis has urged Pliotas to strengthen cooperation with local prosecutors.

These attempts to create a new framework of dealing with cases of organized crime along with an increased scrutiny during the parole process, is part of a wider effort to combat organized crimes that includes a number of new legislatures by the Justice Ministry.