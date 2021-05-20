hardalias-warns-of-tough-night-ahead

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias warned of a tough night ahead during a press briefing on the ongoing fire near the resort town of Loutraki in the regional unit of Corinthia in southern Greece.

“We are giving battle under adverse conditions,” stated Hardalias, but stressed that the entirety of available forces are in the area.

There are 265 firefighters in the area, as well as support from the Hellenic Police and the Hellenic Armed Forces, and forces have been mobilized from the entirety of continental Greece. Hardalias also said that all available airplanes and helicopters are operating in the area.

The minister also said that hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area and stated that approximately 5,000 acres of land have been burnt by the wildfire.

Hardalias said that the fire started last night in an olive grove, exacerbated by extreme weather conditions, including wind gusts over 8 on the Beaufort scale.