Government spokeswoman states vaccinations proceeding at ‘exemplary’ rate

Greece’s Freedom vaccination program is proceeding in an exemplary manner and at an ever-accelerating pace, according to government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni, who noted on Thursday that about 4,615,000 vaccinations had been performed.

“More than 2,974,000 of our fellow citizens have been vaccinated with at least one dose and more than 1,709,000 have completed their vaccination,” she said, adding that there are currently 1,517 vaccination centers in operation and more are expected in the coming days with the participation of the private sector and the addition of venues on the islands.

Citing official estimates, she said that by the end of May more than 5,600,000 vaccinations will have been administered.

“More than 3.5 million of our fellow citizens will have received at least one dose (34%) and more than 2 million will be fully vaccinated (20%),” she said.

Peloni also said that as of today, the vaccination platform will open with all four available vaccines for the 40-44 age group with the platform for the 35-39 and 30-34 groups to follow.