man-remanded-in-custody-over-murder-investigation

A Georgian national was remanded in custody on Thursday after appearing before an investigative magistrate over a violent robbery at the home of an elderly couple in the Pikermi district of Attica last March.

The suspect was arrested last week while trying to leave Greece and was also investigated by the authorities for his possible involvement in the brutal murder of a 20-year old British-Greek mother in the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera last week.

According to his lawyer, he has nothing to do with either case.