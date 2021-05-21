general-secretary-sets-out-the-future-of-the-link-between-piraeus-and-the-airport

The distance between the port of Piraeus and Athens International Airport will soon take just 45-50 minutes to cover with the extension of the metro and the three remaining stations under construction, at Maniatika, Piraeus and the Municipal Theater, according to the general secretary of infrastructure, Giorgos Karayiannis.

“We estimate that we will have about 20,000 fewer cars on the city streets, which will have a beneficial effect on the environment,” he said, speaking to Kanali Radio. He added that Piraeus will become a very important transport hub.

He stressed that with three more stations scheduled to open to the public in the summer of 2022, an additional 50,000 additional commuters will be able to start using the metro network and there will be 8,800 fewer cars on the streets every day.

A total of about 63,000 additional commuters a day have started using the metro network since the launch of the first three stations of the expansion, Agia Varvara, Korydallos and Nikaia, last July.