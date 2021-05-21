parents-of-high-school-seniors-vexed-at-ministry

The parents of high school seniors are expressing their dismay at the Education Ministry’s recent decision to push the end of academic year from May 30 to June 11, days before the start of university entrance exams.

In a letter to the ministry Thursday conveying its “grave concern,” the Confederation of Parents of Pupils of Greece (ASGME) said that extending the year puts seniors at greater risk of falling ill with Covid-19 during the crucial study period leading up to the nationwide exams, which will take place June 14-28.

They are also at risk of missing their exams entirely if they come into contact with someone who is infected and have to self-quarantine for two weeks, ASGME said in its letter.

It recommended that the May 30 date continue to apply for the final year of high school. Another proposal is for Grade 12 lessons to take place remotely in the final two weeks of the academic year, though sources at the Education Ministry told Kathimerini the idea is not under consideration.