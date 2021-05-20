Wildfire west of Athens blazes unchecked; villages warned to evecuate

With a wildfire west of Athens proceeding to the east uncontained, the Civil Protection authority used the EU emergency number, 112, to send messages to residents of several villages northwest of the town of Megara, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Athens, to evacuate.

The residents were to move to Megara, the agency warned.

Despite a total of 265 firefighters in 80 engines operating, the fire, which began further to the west, has not been contained. Wind is blowing at speeds over 50 kilometers (31 miles) an hour and firefighting planes and helicopters do not operate at night.