Mitsotakis blasts use of migrants as pawns to pressure the EU

[ANA-MPA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday decried the use of migrants and refugees as “geopolitical pawns to put pressure on the European Union.”

Mitsotakis referred to efforts made by Turkey, in March 2020, and the recent surge of migrants reaching Spain’s African territories.

Mitsotakis made this statement in a meeting with Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri. Also present at the meeting were the Minister for Asylum ad Migration Policy Notis Mitarakis, Chief of the Greek Armed Forces Staff Konstantinos Floros and the heads of Police and the Coast Guard, as well as the head of the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Office.

Mitsotakis said that thanks to Frontex’s assistance, migrant flows dropped by 80% in 2020 and a further 72% so far in 2021.

Watch a video of statements made by Mitsotakis, Leggeri and Mitarakis (in English):

