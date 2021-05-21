NEWS

Number of intubated patients eases, new infections rise 

The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators fell to 617 on Friday from 626 the day before, but new cases remained above the 2,000 mark, new data showed.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 2,020 infections, taking the total number since the start of the pandemic in Greece to 387,426. This was worse than Thursday’s figure of 1,918.

There was also a small rise in the number of deaths to 56 from 54 the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, EODY conducted 52,694 tests (15,979 PCR and 36,715 rapid antigen), which showed a positivity rate of 3.83%.

