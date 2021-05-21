police-officer-arrested-after-explosive-find

A man that was arrested on Thursday night on the island of Crete in possession of 42.5 kilos of explosives, mainly dynamite, in his car was a police officer serving in Rethymno. The suspect, a chief constable, allegedly did not declare his status to his colleagues at first.

He reportedly claimed that the car, which is registered in his wife’s name, was lent to his brother-in-law and he did not know about the explosives found in the trunk.

Shortly after the policeman’s arrest, his brother-in-law appeared at the local police station and was arrested after taking responsibility. The chief constable’s wife was also wanted for questioning.