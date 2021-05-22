NEWS

City of Athens to launch anti-smoking campaign

city-of-athens-to-launch-anti-smoking-campaign

The City of Athens will open a nicotine addiction treatment clinic in June, while an awareness campaign is planned to inform the public about the harmful consequences of smoking.

According to municipality’s announcement, the clinic will be a pilot scheme with four weekly group sessions, with the aim of subsequently hosting them permanently at the city’s municipal clinics.

Among other things, the clinic will provide detailed information to smokers about the effects of smoking and the benefits of quitting.

It will also offer cardiorespiratory examinations and implement international guidelines for quitting smoking, combining personalized counseling and medication.

Health
READ MORE
debate-on-mandatory-shots-for-health-workers-deferred
NEWS

Debate on mandatory shots for health workers deferred

A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

Current Covid vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

eu-to-present-to-wto-plan-to-boost-vaccine-production
NEWS

EU to present to WTO plan to boost vaccine production

study-shows-astrazeneca-vaccine-works-well-as-third-booster
NEWS

Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster

ceo-says-pfizer-s-new-pill-to-treat-covid-could-be-available-soon
NEWS

CEO says Pfizer’s new pill to treat Covid could be available soon

A coordinator from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) is seen at the Attica port of Lavrio for the launch of a similar mission by Symplefsi in May last year. [InTime News]
NEWS

NGO heads to islands to offer medical services