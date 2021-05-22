city-of-athens-to-launch-anti-smoking-campaign

The City of Athens will open a nicotine addiction treatment clinic in June, while an awareness campaign is planned to inform the public about the harmful consequences of smoking.

According to municipality’s announcement, the clinic will be a pilot scheme with four weekly group sessions, with the aim of subsequently hosting them permanently at the city’s municipal clinics.

Among other things, the clinic will provide detailed information to smokers about the effects of smoking and the benefits of quitting.

It will also offer cardiorespiratory examinations and implement international guidelines for quitting smoking, combining personalized counseling and medication.