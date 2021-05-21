curfew-imposed-in-central-athens-to-prevent-hooligan-violence-ahead-of-greek-cup

Greek Police has banned any public outdoor gathering as of 9 p.m. on Friday (May 21) to 6 a.m. on Sunday (May 23) in central Athens, particularly around Omonia Square and Patission and Akadimias Streets, over concerns of hooligan violence ahead of a final Greek Cup match.

“This particular ban is imposed due to the serious threat to public security and the threat to serious disruption of social and economic activity in Athens,” police said.

Olympiacos is scheduled to play PAOK at the Olympic Stadium of Athens on Saturday at 9 p.m. behind closed doors. Authorities are expecting the arrival of nearly two hundred fans of PAOK from Thessaloniki and their gathering on Menandrou 58 Street in Athens (at the PAOK Sports Association.

Police said they were also concerned that fans of other football clubs of Athens planned to gather in Athens, which could lead to clashes.

[ANA-MPA]