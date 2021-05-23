NEWS

Large-scale anti-mafia operation in the offing

Officials hope an extensive report on the structure and operation of Greece’s powerful criminal groups will trigger a wave of investigations and trials reminiscent of Italy’s anti-Mafia drive codenamed “mani pulite” (“clean hands”).

Prepared by security services, the confidential 100-page report seen by Kathimerini was submitted to Supreme Court prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Wednesday.

The report was prompted by the deadly turf wars between rival protection rackets, with 12 victims in just over three years, as well as the murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz on April 9. It identifies at least 20 protection rackets, three in Attica, but also in Patra, Agrinio, Zakynthos, Kalamata and Mykonos.

Pliotas is expected to order a preliminary inquiry into the case, clearing the way for the lifting of confidentiality on suspects’ telephone conversations and banking transactions.

[Reuters]
