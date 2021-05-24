two-major-bills-set-to-challenge-government

The government’s attention in the coming days will be on two important pieces of legislation to be tabled in Parliament before the end of the month and whose successful passage, officials believe, will determine whether the ruling conservatives will succeed in pushing through their reformist agenda.

One bill concerns labor market reform introducing greater flexibility in working hours and overtime, while the other is about the assessment of teachers in primary and secondary education, not seriously implemented over the past 40 years.

Both bills had been announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of the last election, in July 2019, as important parts of his election manifesto.

Mitsotakis, Kathimerini understands, wants to move on from crisis management, which because of the pandemic has taken up most of his attention, and strengthen his credentials as a reformer.